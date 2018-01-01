Welcome to Dambulla
The town of Dambulla is of no interest, cursed by heavy traffic heading for one of Sri Lanka's biggest wholesale markets. A night here is tolerable, but consider visiting the site as a day trip from the more relaxing environs of Kandy or Sigiriya.
Dambulla activities
Sigiriya Rock Fortress and Cave Temples Private Day Trip
Early morning leave for Sigiriya (approx. 4 hours drive) and climb the 5th-century Sigiriya rock fortress. Sigiriya is famous for its toadstool of golden-hued granite, protruding into the searing blue sky from a hot, flat wilderness of scrub-land, which is transformed in the rainy season to a water garden. Afterwards visiting this beautiful area, have lunch at Oakray Inamaluwa Restaurant. After lunch, visit Dambulla rock temple that was built by King Walagambahu in the 1st century B.C. and it is a World Heritage Site. It is the most impressive of Sri Lanka's cave temples. The complex of five caves with over 2000 sq. meters of painted walls and ceilings, is the largest area of paintings found in the world. It contains over 150 images of the Buddha and the largest is the colossal figure of the Buddha carved out of rock and spanning 14 meters.On completion of this visit, you will be driven back to your hotel (approx. 4 hours drive)
Sigiriya Rock Fortress, Dambulla Cave Temple: Full-Day Private
Start your journey with pickup at 5am from your accommodation in Colombo to embark on a journey to Dambulla, which is approximately a 4-hour drive. At 7am, eat a delicious breakfast in Kurunegala. Climb to Lion Staircase to see the remains of the Royal Residence of King Kasyapa and his Harem. The Sigiriya Citadel was a lavish compound protected by two moats and three ramparts, which was the private residence of King Kasyapa and his harem. The centre of this complex was dominated by a menacing black column of rock 600 feet high around which he constructed lush gardens, ponds, palaces and pavilions. Witness the exquisite multicolored tapestry depicting celestial nymphs, known today as the Sigiriya Frescoes. Capture images of the massive gatehouse in the form of a sphinx-like lion giving his lair its name, Sigiriya–Lion Mountain. The ruins seen today are less than 20% of the structures that graced the area. Next, explore Sigiriya Museum located about 200 meters from the main entrance. From 12pm - 1pm, enjoy a buffet lunch. After spending sometime at the museum and eating lunch, at 4pm, visit Dambulla Cave Temple with your guide. The Seated Buddha Dambulla Cave Temple is located about 30 minutes (24 km) from Sigiriya. It is the largest and best-preserved cave temple in Sri Lanka. It has been a fully functioning temple since its inception over two thousand years ago. The recorded history of the Dambulla Caves goes back over two thousand years to the time of King Valagama (ruled 103 BC and again 89 BC – 77 BC). The king sort refuge amongst the monks living in these caves when he was ousted from power in 103 BC by South Indian marauders who invaded the country. After a gruelling 14-year campaign, Valagama finally regained control and in thanksgiving built the original vihara on this site. Since then the site has evolved organically into its present state.Since the ancient site is located on a mountainside there is a rather strenuous climb to the top. At 6pm, you will head back to Colombo, which is approximately a 4-hour drive.At around 10pm - 11pm, you will arrive back to your accommodation in Colombo.
4-Day Essence of Sri Lanka Tour
Day 1 : Hotel / Sigiriya You will be picked up from your hotel in Colombo, Negombo or Mount Lavinia and driven to Dambulla. Visit the Cave temple of Dambulla (UNESCO World Heritage). Spend overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is in a 3 star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis.Day 2: Sigiriya / Polonnaruwa / Sigiriya In the morning, take a morning cycling tour at one of the best maintained ruins of ancient Ceylon - the UNESCO World Heritage City of Polonnaruwa where was the medieval capital of Sri Lanka. In the afternoon, drive from your hotel to Sigiriya by TukTuk and Climb the Sigiriya rock fortress where you will visit rocky abode and water gardens (UNESCO World Heritage site & one of the Wonders of the World). Spend overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is in a 3 star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis.Day 3: Sigiriya / Dambulla / Kandyin the morning, trek through the archetypal Sri Lankan Typical village. The trek begins with an awesome walk along a Wewa or man-made reservoir. The reservoir, the surrounding scrub jungle, marshland and village are a hive of early morning or an evening activity. You will continue your tour with a bullock cart ride up to a village house where you can experience a Sri Lankan Lunch.After Lunch, we will drive to Kandy. En route visit a Spice garden in Matale. For centuries, spices have been one of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated exports and are used for not only food but also medicines and cosmetics. In the afternoon, you will take a city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred tooth relic, upper lake drive, market square, gem lapidary and more. Spend overnight in Kandy. Accommodation is in a 3 star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis. Day 4 : Kandy / Your Hotel Today after breakfast, you will be taken back to your hotel in Colombo, Negombo or Mount Lavinia or Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.
3-Day Sri Lanka Cultural Tour: Sigiriya, Polonnaruwa and Dambulla including Jeep Safari at Minneriya National Park
Day 01: Colombo - Sigiriya (approx. 4.5 hrs) [D]Morning pickup from your hotel in Colombo or Bandaranaike International Airport by 9am and leave for Sigiriya. Upon arrival, check in at the hotel in Sigiriya and later spend the rest of the day at Sigiriya Rock Fortress. The 5th-century rock citadel of King Kasyapa and World Heritage Site - Sigiriya -boasts of ancient Sri Lankan engineering and urban planning supremacy acclaiming to be one of the finest monuments of art and culture. Surrounded by ramparts and moats, the Lion Rock, resembling the mythological 'City of Gods', is coated by frescoes that relate to Gupta style paintings found in the Ajanta caves of India. Walk in the shade of an eminent 'mirror wall' embracing the Western face of Sigiriya representing an artistic hundred meters laminated with graffiti. Dinner and overnight stay at Fresco Water Villa.Day 02: Sigiriya - Polonnaruwa - Minneriya - Sigiriya [B, D]After breakfast transfer to Polonnaruwa (approximately 1.5 hrs.). Rising with the decline of Anuradhapura, the city of Polonnaruwa, the medieval capital and crown jewel of King Parakramabahu, remains superior proof of ancient culture and heritage blended with religious beliefs. Walk across its scattered walls of the World Heritage Site that is blessed by stupas resting Buddha statues, irrigation canals and fantastically carved Hindu sculptures while observing the relic house Watadage that boasts of beautiful stone carvings. The Nissankamalla Council Chamber is, however, a head-spinning beauty to just sit back and observe with its swaying pillars reminding the aesthetics of a powerful kingdom which rests beside Parakrama Samudraya - sea of Parakramabahu & masterpiece of irrigation.Later transfer from Polonnaruwa to Minneriya and explore Minneriya National Park by a Jeep Safari (approx. 3 hrs). If you're up for a serious rumble in the jungle, Minneriya is your Colosseum! Spreading over 8800 hectares, this is a sanctuary for elephants. Minneriya is home to herds of deer and ample bird-life, but its spotlight remains between swaying trunks & flapping ears. In fact, depending on the season, this is the largest elephant gathering in the world - over 700 at a time - which has garnished the park to become a magnet for wildlife enthusiasts across the globe. Return to the hotel in Sigiriya. Dinner and overnight stay at Fresco Water Villa.Day 03: Sigiriya - Dambulla - Colombo [B]After breakfast proceed to Dambulla and visit the famous Dambulla Cave Temple (approx. 30 mins). As an icon in the face of Sri Lanka, Dambulla Rock Temple houses some of the most unique drawings in magnificently constructed 5 cave temples flanking the golden temple of Dambulla. Afterwards return to Colombo and transfer you to your hotel in Colombo or Bandaranaike International Airport.
7-Night Private Tour of Sri Lanka
Day 1: Airport - Colombo You will be picked-up Bandaranaike International Airport and taken to your hotel for check in.Overnight in Colombo Day 2: Colombo - DambullaEnjoy the scenic drive to Dambulla, en-route visit Dambulla Cave Temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.Overnight in Dambulla Day 3: Dambulla - KandyClimb the famous Sigiriya Rock Fortress in the morning, embark on the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox cart, enjoy a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house, and visit a spice garden before arriving in Kandy where you will watch a cultural show in the evening.Overnight in Kandy Day 4: Kandy - Kitulgala - Nuwara EliyaVisit Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Tooth) at 6am and the Botanic Garden, Gem Museum, and Silk factory. Journey to Kitulgala to do water rafting. If you do not want to water raft, you may choose to proceed directly to Nuwara Eliya to visit a tea plantation and factory to learn about this native product. Visit Devon Falls, one of the most popular waterfalls in Sri Lanka.Overnight in Nuwara Eliya Day 5: Nuwaraeliya - Ella - TissamaharamaRelax on a 3-hour Ella train trip through beautiful scenery including waterfalls, tea plantations and vegetable gardens. You will be picked up by your driver at the Ella Train Station and proceed to Tissamaharama, which takes approximately 2 hours.Overnight in Tissamaharama Day 6: Tissamaharama - Mirissa Embark on a Yala Safari at 5:30am and proceed to Mirissa, en-route visit the Hummanaya Blow Hole, the second-largest blow hole in the world. Overnight in Mirissa Day 7: Mirissa - Galle - BentotaEnjoy whale watching at 5:30am, after that proceed to Bentota. En-route watch stilt fishermen, visit Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and do Maduganga Boat safari where you are taken to the small cinnamon islands. Visit a turtle farm in Kosgoda.Overnight in Bentota Day 8: Bentota - Colombo There is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred back to Colombo and dropped off at Bandaranaike International Airport.
Private Arrival Transfer: Colombo Bandaranayake International Airport CMB BIA to Dambulla City
Once you land at Bandaranayake International Airport (BIA / CMB), your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel in Dambulla downtown. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. Airport transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in our luxurious cars and get to your destination in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.