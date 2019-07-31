Valencia's town beaches are 3km from the centre. Playa de las Arenas runs north into Playa de la Malvarrosa and Playa de la Patacona, forming a wide strip of sand some 4km long. It's bordered by the Paseo Marítimo promenade and a string of restaurants and cafes. The marina and port area, refurbished for the 2007 Americas Cup, is south of here and backed by the intriguing and increasingly trendy fishing district of El Cabanyal, which makes for excellent exploration.