Valencia's Beaches

Valencia's town beaches are 3km from the centre. Playa de las Arenas runs north into Playa de la Malvarrosa and Playa de la Patacona, forming a wide strip of sand some 4km long. It's bordered by the Paseo Marítimo promenade and a string of restaurants and cafes. The marina and port area, refurbished for the 2007 Americas Cup, is south of here and backed by the intriguing and increasingly trendy fishing district of El Cabanyal, which makes for excellent exploration.

Explore Valencia's Beaches

  • Playa de la Patacona

    The northern stretch of Valencia's main beach has a quieter, more local scene, but still gets busy in summer. It's backed by lovely traditional houses…

    Museo de Arroz

    This restored rice mill gives good background on the importance to the city of the grain, grown in the nearby Albufera, with a video (English subtitles)…

    Mercat Municipal del Cabanyal

    Sturdy old ladies brought up in the tough streets of the fishing barrio of Cabanyal jostle each other and suspiciously prod the vegetables in this vibrant…

    Las Atarazanas del Grao

    Originally constructed in the 14th century in Gothic style, these five parallel warehouses have been much altered over the years, but are still an…

    Playa de las Arenas

    Stretching north from the marina, this is the beginning of Valencia's beach, the closest to the centre and the focal point of seaside life. Backed by…

    Las Naves

    Down near the docks, this former warehouse space has been turned into a hive of creativity, with art and photography exhibitions, a library, rehearsal…

    Mercado Municipal del Grao

    This low, squat market has an unusual indoor-outdoor design and is worth a look for its palpable sense of history (opened 1910) and community, but at the…

    Playa de la Malvarrosa

    The middle section of Valencia's main beach is popular with joggers and cyclists for its promenade. Though it gets busy, there's plenty of space for all…

