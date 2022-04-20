Valencia Province

Within easy reach of Valencia are several worthwhile attractions. The lagoon of La Albufera is the fertile spiritual home of rice dishes, and also offers beaches and birdwatching. The castles of Xàtiva and Sagunto give majestic vistas and historical perspective, while Requena is the region's main wine town. Gandia is an enjoyable town at the start of the Costa Blanca, while Buñol comes into its own for the riotous Tomatina festival.

Explore Valencia Province

  • C

    Castillo de Xàtiva

    Xàtiva’s castle, which clasps to the summit of a double-peaked hill overlooking the old town, is arguably the most evocative and interesting in the…

  • P

    Palacio Ducal dels Borja

    Gandia’s magnificent palace was built in the early 1300s and was for centuries the home of the Borja dukes of Gandia, who included the Jesuit saint…

  • M

    Mirador El Pujol

    Though no secret, this viewpoint – a boat dock with jetties extending into the principal lagoon of the Albufera – is still a magical place. It's a handy…

  • C

    Castillo de Sagunto

    Sagunto's castle is majestically located, with stone walls girdling a twin hilltop for almost 1km. Its seven rambling, mostly ruinous sections each speak…

  • P

    Parque Natural de la Albufera

    La Albufera is a huge freshwater lagoon separated from the sea by a narrow strip of pine-forested dunes. It's legendary for the rice that's grown here. It…

  • C

    Cuevas de la Villa

    Within the intestines of Plaza Albornoz is a network of interlinked cellars, once used as storerooms, winemaking bodegas and, during strife, hideouts…

  • P

    Playa de Gandia

    Playa de Gandia, 6km from the centre, is a long, broad beach of fine sand, groomed daily by a fleet of tractors. It’s a popular resort with a good summer…

  • M

    Museo de la Torre del Homenaje

    This watchtower, part of the original Moorish fortifications though later extensively modified by Christians in the 15th century, looms over the principal…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Valencia Province.

  • See

    Castillo de Xàtiva

    Xàtiva’s castle, which clasps to the summit of a double-peaked hill overlooking the old town, is arguably the most evocative and interesting in the…

  • See

    Palacio Ducal dels Borja

    Gandia’s magnificent palace was built in the early 1300s and was for centuries the home of the Borja dukes of Gandia, who included the Jesuit saint…

  • See

    Mirador El Pujol

    Though no secret, this viewpoint – a boat dock with jetties extending into the principal lagoon of the Albufera – is still a magical place. It's a handy…

  • See

    Castillo de Sagunto

    Sagunto's castle is majestically located, with stone walls girdling a twin hilltop for almost 1km. Its seven rambling, mostly ruinous sections each speak…

  • See

    Parque Natural de la Albufera

    La Albufera is a huge freshwater lagoon separated from the sea by a narrow strip of pine-forested dunes. It's legendary for the rice that's grown here. It…

  • See

    Cuevas de la Villa

    Within the intestines of Plaza Albornoz is a network of interlinked cellars, once used as storerooms, winemaking bodegas and, during strife, hideouts…

  • See

    Playa de Gandia

    Playa de Gandia, 6km from the centre, is a long, broad beach of fine sand, groomed daily by a fleet of tractors. It’s a popular resort with a good summer…

  • See

    Museo de la Torre del Homenaje

    This watchtower, part of the original Moorish fortifications though later extensively modified by Christians in the 15th century, looms over the principal…