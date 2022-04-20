Xàtiva’s castle, which clasps to the summit of a double-peaked hill overlooking the old town, is arguably the most evocative and interesting in the…
Valencia Province
Within easy reach of Valencia are several worthwhile attractions. The lagoon of La Albufera is the fertile spiritual home of rice dishes, and also offers beaches and birdwatching. The castles of Xàtiva and Sagunto give majestic vistas and historical perspective, while Requena is the region's main wine town. Gandia is an enjoyable town at the start of the Costa Blanca, while Buñol comes into its own for the riotous Tomatina festival.
Explore Valencia Province
- CCastillo de Xàtiva
Xàtiva’s castle, which clasps to the summit of a double-peaked hill overlooking the old town, is arguably the most evocative and interesting in the…
- PPalacio Ducal dels Borja
Gandia’s magnificent palace was built in the early 1300s and was for centuries the home of the Borja dukes of Gandia, who included the Jesuit saint…
- MMirador El Pujol
Though no secret, this viewpoint – a boat dock with jetties extending into the principal lagoon of the Albufera – is still a magical place. It's a handy…
- CCastillo de Sagunto
Sagunto's castle is majestically located, with stone walls girdling a twin hilltop for almost 1km. Its seven rambling, mostly ruinous sections each speak…
- PParque Natural de la Albufera
La Albufera is a huge freshwater lagoon separated from the sea by a narrow strip of pine-forested dunes. It's legendary for the rice that's grown here. It…
- CCentro de Interpretación Racó de l'Olla
This interpretation centre is the gateway to a sizeable lagoon and has some information on the park ecosystem, a short walking path, a tower you can climb…
- CCuevas de la Villa
Within the intestines of Plaza Albornoz is a network of interlinked cellars, once used as storerooms, winemaking bodegas and, during strife, hideouts…
- PPlaya de Gandia
Playa de Gandia, 6km from the centre, is a long, broad beach of fine sand, groomed daily by a fleet of tractors. It’s a popular resort with a good summer…
- MMuseo de la Torre del Homenaje
This watchtower, part of the original Moorish fortifications though later extensively modified by Christians in the 15th century, looms over the principal…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Valencia Province.
See
Castillo de Xàtiva
Xàtiva’s castle, which clasps to the summit of a double-peaked hill overlooking the old town, is arguably the most evocative and interesting in the…
See
Palacio Ducal dels Borja
Gandia’s magnificent palace was built in the early 1300s and was for centuries the home of the Borja dukes of Gandia, who included the Jesuit saint…
See
Mirador El Pujol
Though no secret, this viewpoint – a boat dock with jetties extending into the principal lagoon of the Albufera – is still a magical place. It's a handy…
See
Castillo de Sagunto
Sagunto's castle is majestically located, with stone walls girdling a twin hilltop for almost 1km. Its seven rambling, mostly ruinous sections each speak…
See
Parque Natural de la Albufera
La Albufera is a huge freshwater lagoon separated from the sea by a narrow strip of pine-forested dunes. It's legendary for the rice that's grown here. It…
See
Centro de Interpretación Racó de l'Olla
This interpretation centre is the gateway to a sizeable lagoon and has some information on the park ecosystem, a short walking path, a tower you can climb…
See
Cuevas de la Villa
Within the intestines of Plaza Albornoz is a network of interlinked cellars, once used as storerooms, winemaking bodegas and, during strife, hideouts…
See
Playa de Gandia
Playa de Gandia, 6km from the centre, is a long, broad beach of fine sand, groomed daily by a fleet of tractors. It’s a popular resort with a good summer…
See
Museo de la Torre del Homenaje
This watchtower, part of the original Moorish fortifications though later extensively modified by Christians in the 15th century, looms over the principal…