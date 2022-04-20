Within easy reach of Valencia are several worthwhile attractions. The lagoon of La Albufera is the fertile spiritual home of rice dishes, and also offers beaches and birdwatching. The castles of Xàtiva and Sagunto give majestic vistas and historical perspective, while Requena is the region's main wine town. Gandia is an enjoyable town at the start of the Costa Blanca, while Buñol comes into its own for the riotous Tomatina festival.