Southern Gran Canaria
Although best known for Maspalomas and the resort landscape running west along the shore, the south also offers some highly picturesque pockets and breathtaking natural wonders. The most obvious example of the latter, ironically perhaps, is back in Maspalomas, with its astonishing dunes: a nature reserve of huge sand hillocks in a vast dune field that recalls the Sahara Desert. It's here that you can understand why the island is so often called a 'continent in miniature'. But there's also the delightful village of Mogán, by its namesake barranco, where you really should spend the night to allow its magic to fully seep in. Or, for glorious seafood and a fun port atmosphere, head on down to Puerto de Mogán. Windsurfers may pay little attention to all of these attractions, however, and storm over to Pozo Izquierdo to ride the fine waves.
Explore Southern Gran Canaria
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southern Gran Canaria.
See
Dunas de Maspalomas
These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…
See
Playa del Inglés
Aside from the rolling Maspalomas dunes, the main attraction for the thousands of annual visitors to the island’s quintessential package-tour destination…
See
Ermita de San Fernando
Tucked among the restaurants and bars on Paseo de los Pescadores, the simple Ermita de San Fernando church dates back to 1936. You may well find the…
See
Mundo Aborigen
Situated 6km along the road north to Fataga, around 100 model Guanches stand in various ancient poses, designed to give you an idea of what life was like…
See
Aqualand
This enormous water park has miles of rides and slides; it's one for the family.