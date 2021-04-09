A magnificent marriage of Christian and Mudéjar architecture, Seville’s royal palace complex is a breathtaking spectacle. The site, which was originally…
Catedral & Barrio de Santa Cruz
Explore Catedral & Barrio de Santa Cruz
- Real Alcázar
A magnificent marriage of Christian and Mudéjar architecture, Seville’s royal palace complex is a breathtaking spectacle. The site, which was originally…
- Catedral & Giralda
Seville’s showpiece church is awe-inspiring in its scale and majesty. The world’s largest Gothic cathedral, it was built between 1434 and 1517 over the…
- Hospital de los Venerables Sacerdotes
This gem of a museum, housed in a former hospice for priests, is one of Seville’s most rewarding. The artistic highlight is the Focus-Abengoa Foundation’s…
- Archivo General de Indias
Occupying a former merchant's exchange on the western side of Plaza del Triunfo, the Archivo General de Indias provides fascinating insight into Spain's…
- Centro de Interpretación Judería de Sevilla
Dedicated to Seville's Jewish history, this small, poignant museum occupies an old Sephardic house in Santa Cruz , the one-time Jewish neighbourhood that…
- Casa de Salinas
Built during Seville's 16th-century golden age, this Santa Cruz mansion is like a micro-version of the Alcázar, just without the queues. And like several…
- CCasa Fabiola – Donación Mariano Bellver
Donated to the city by the Bilbaoan art collector Mariano Bellver, and displayed in a Sevillan mansion in Santa Cruz barrio (district), this collection of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Catedral & Barrio de Santa Cruz.
