  • Real Alcázar

    A magnificent marriage of Christian and Mudéjar architecture, Seville’s royal palace complex is a breathtaking spectacle. The site, which was originally…

  • Catedral & Giralda

    Seville’s showpiece church is awe-inspiring in its scale and majesty. The world’s largest Gothic cathedral, it was built between 1434 and 1517 over the…

  • Hospital de los Venerables Sacerdotes

    This gem of a museum, housed in a former hospice for priests, is one of Seville’s most rewarding. The artistic highlight is the Focus-Abengoa Foundation’s…

  • Archivo General de Indias

    Occupying a former merchant's exchange on the western side of Plaza del Triunfo, the Archivo General de Indias provides fascinating insight into Spain's…

  • Casa de Salinas

    Built during Seville's 16th-century golden age, this Santa Cruz mansion is like a micro-version of the Alcázar, just without the queues. And like several…

