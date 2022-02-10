In few places do land and sea meet in such abrupt beauty. The untamed beaches, tower­ing cliffs and powerful waves of the Rías Altas (Galicia's north coast from A Coruña eastward) are certainly more dramatic than the landscapes of the Rías Baixas. They're also less touristed and less populated, making an ideal destination for travellers yearning to get off the heavily beaten path. Add in the allure of cultured, maritime A Coruña, medieval towns including Betanzos and Pontedeume, several lively little fishing ports and the backdrop of a green, farmhouse-studded countryside, and you're in for a travel treat.