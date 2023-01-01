The fairest of the beaches known as Portals Vells is Cala Portals Vells. Turquoise waters lap the platja, whose sands stretch back beneath rows of straw umbrellas. To the south, a walking trail leads to caves that honeycomb the rock walls, one of them containing the rudiments of a chapel, where the altar has been hewn from the rock. According to local lore, Genoese sailors built it in the 15th century to give thanks for their lives being spared in a shipwreck.

Allow around three hours for a 10km circuit walk from Cala Portals Vells to the lighthouse-dotted Cap de Figuera cape, which commands sweeping views across the Badia de Palma. The gentle and mostly flat coastal hike takes you along cliff tops and to small bays.