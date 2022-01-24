©Magdalena Bujak/Alamy Stock Photos

Port de Sóller

Sóller’s outlet to the sea is a quintessential Mallorcan fishing and yachting harbour, arrayed around an almost perfectly enclosed bay. Around a decade ago, millions of euros were poured into sprucing up the port but, as with all such places, the atmosphere wavers between classy and crass. The architecture reflects French and even Puerto Rican influences, as these were the two main destination countries of many Mallorcan emigrants, some of whom returned with cash and imported tastes.

The sunsets can be stunning, especially in mid-summer, when – from the right vantage point – the sun dips into the sea precisely between the jaws of the port's two headlands.

    Platja d’en Repic

    Platja d'en Repic is the quieter, less congested and more attractive beach at the southern end of the bay as the road climbs up towards the lighthouse. If…

    Platja d’es Port

    At the heart of the Port de Sóller action, Platja d’es Port is quite a busy stretch of sand.

