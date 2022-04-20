Housed in a former medieval hospital, this superb museum has an eclectic collection of archaeological finds (including a number of fantastic Roman mosaics…
Navarra
Several Spains intersect in Navarra (Nafarroa in Basque). The soft greens and bracing climate of the Navarran Pyrenees lie like a cool compress across the sun-struck brow of the south, which is all stark plains, cereal crops and vineyards, sliced by high sierras with cockscombs of raw limestone. Navarra is also pilgrim territory: for centuries the faithful have used the pass at Roncesvalles to cross from France on their way to Santiago de Compostela.
Navarra was historically the heartland of the Basques, but dynastic struggles and trimming due to reactionary politics, including Francoism, have left it a semi-autonomous province, with the north being Basque by nature and the south leaning towards Castilian Spain.
The Navarran capital, Pamplona, tends to grab the headlines with its world-famous running of the bulls, but the region’s real charm is in its spectacularly diverse landscapes and its picturesque small towns and villages.
Explore Navarra
- MMuseo de Navarra
Housed in a former medieval hospital, this superb museum has an eclectic collection of archaeological finds (including a number of fantastic Roman mosaics…
- Catedral de Santa María
Pamplona’s cathedral stands on a rise just inside the city ramparts amid a dark thicket of narrow streets. The cathedral is a late-medieval Gothic gem…
- CCiudadela
The walls and bulwarks of the grand fortified citadel, the star-shaped Ciudadela, were built between 1571 and 1645 under the direction of King Felipe II…
- FFundación-Museo Jorge Oteiza
Around 9km northeast of Pamplona in the town of Alzuza, this impressive museum contains almost hundreds of impressive works by the renowned Basque…
- VVilla Romana de las Musas
The good people of Navarra have appreciated the gift of grapes for a very long time, and this magnificent Roman-era nobleman's villa, which dates from…
- MMonasterio de San Salvador de Leyre
In the shadow of the Sierra de Leyre, this historic complex is packed with architectural treasures. Highlights include an 11th-century crypt containing…
- CCiudad Romana de Andelos
The Roman town of Andelos is battered, but its remote and peaceful setting gives it a special romance. The town, which reached its peak between the 1st…
- RRoncesvalles Monastery Complex
Roncesvalles' monastery complex contains a number of different buildings of interest, including the 13th-century Gothic-style Real Colegiata de Santa…
- CCentro de Interpretación de las Fortificaciones de Pamplona
If these walls could talk. This excellent interpretation centre, located in the Fortín de San Bartolomé, explains the design and function of Pamplona's…
