If you visit only one of Menorca's Talayotic sites, make it the Torre d’en Galmés, the largest and best-preserved. Stop by the small information centre for a 10-minute video presentation, then wander freely across the site, with its three hilltop talayots, rambling circular dwellings, deep underground storage chambers and sophisticated water-collection system. The settlement was inhabited from around 1000 BC to the 2nd century BC, though it remained occupied until 1287. It's signposted 4km south of Alaior.