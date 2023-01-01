If you visit only one of Menorca's Talayotic sites, make it the Torre d’en Galmés, the largest and best-preserved. Stop by the small information centre for a 10-minute video presentation, then wander freely across the site, with its three hilltop talayots, rambling circular dwellings, deep underground storage chambers and sophisticated water-collection system. The settlement was inhabited from around 1000 BC to the 2nd century BC, though it remained occupied until 1287. It's signposted 4km south of Alaior.
Torre d’en Galmés
Menorca
