‘Castle’ is a grand word for this insensitively restored seaside fort, with its excess of crude concrete. It was built in the 17th century, but demolished in 1782 by order of King Carlos III after Menorca was retaken by the Spanish. All the same, it’s worth a brief visit. You can learn about Fornells' history from the well-documented informative panels.
Castell Sant Antoni
Menorca
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Parc Natural S’Albufera des Grau
9.99 MILES
This freshwater lagoon and its shores form the ‘nucleus zone’ of Menorca’s protected Unesco Biosphere Reserve. It's a haven for wetland birdlife …
13.65 MILES
Built in the early 1800s for the prominent bourgeois Oliver family (who lived here until 1920), this magnificent mansion has been exquisitely restored…
15.63 MILES
At Menorca’s top winery, 500m northeast of Sant Lluís, you can amble around vineyards at your own pace, or book in a one-hour guided tour that concludes…
14.44 MILES
One of Menorca's most beautiful and sought-after coves, salt-white Cala en Turqueta gets its name from the turquoise-hued waters that tumble onto its…
16.24 MILES
Ciutadella’s main square is a gracious affair, framed by handsome 19th-century buildings like the neoclassical Palau Torre-Saura and fortress-like…
16.06 MILES
On the north side of Cala de Sant Esteve, 4km southeast of Maó, the Castell de Sant Felip was originally constructed in the 16th century and, under…
13.31 MILES
This 17th-century former Franciscan monastery has been a nautical school, a library, a high school, a children’s home and, now, Menorca's main museum. Its…
16.11 MILES
Britain occupied Menorca principally to gain possession of Maó’s deep natural harbour, captured by the Royal Navy in 1708, and built Fort Marlborough (5km…
Nearby Menorca attractions
2.99 MILES
This stunning, reddish-golden double-crescent beach sits at the southwest end of far-northern Menorca's Cavalleria peninsula. It's around 500m (a five…
3.09 MILES
Standing guard atop abrupt cliffs on Menorca's northernmost tip, this 1857 lighthouse is Spain's oldest. It's signposted from a roundabout 4km south of…
4.91 MILES
Swing west from the Cavalleria headland to reach this curvy gold-sand beauty, which is backed by dunes, part of a marine reserve and considered one of…
7.86 MILES
This pretty, sandy east-coast beach is only reachable on foot: it's 1km southwest of the Favàritx lighthouse car park and signposted.
8.03 MILES
From the Favàritx lighthouse, a signposted 1.8km track heads southwest to this isolated sand-dusted beach on Menorca's northeast coast.
8.21 MILES
At the far-flung eastern end of the Cap de Favàritx (ignore the propiedad privada signs along the winding access road), this candy-striped lighthouse was…
10.13 MILES
Around 13km northwest of Maó (and signposted off the Me1), this Talayotic settlement dates back to 1000 BC. The standout feature is its impressive taula …