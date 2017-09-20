Hot Air Balloon Ride over Segovia

See Segovia like never before on this 4-hour hot air balloon excursion. Beginning between 7am and 8am (the tour start time will commence earlier if you elect to include round-trip transport from Madrid, including hotel pickup and drop-off), the adventure gets going when you meet the team and watch as the balloon inflates. After a safety briefing, step inside your balloon’s basket and take to the skies with your pilot. Each basket holds a maximum of eight people, and there’s plenty of room for you to see the sights comfortably as you soar up and away. Have your camera at the ready to capture bird’s-eye views of the Segovia Cathedral, the medieval Alcázar of Segovia castle, the Ancient Roman aqueduct, and other marvelous sights. As you go, your pilot will provide context and tell stories about the city’s landmarks, including the story of Segovia's UNESCO World Heritage status. After floating through the air for an hour, you’ll return back to Earth with a gentle landing. From there, it's time to celebrate your flight with a glass of Cava and a traditional Spanish meal, including Serrano ham, Manchego cheese, chorizo, and other delicacies. After breakfast, you’ll receive a special flight certificate from your pilot. Your experience either finishes at the launch site in Segovia or back at your Madrid hotel, depending on the tour option selected.