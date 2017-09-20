Welcome to Castilla y León
The region's story is equally told through its quiet back roads, half-timbered hamlets and isolated castles. From the scenic Sierra de Francia in the southwest to Covarrubias, Calatañazor and Medinaceli in the east, this is the hidden Spain most travellers never knew still existed.
Top experiences in Castilla y León
Castilla y León activities
Arrive in the morning at the Madrid-Chamartin Station, print your tickets, and depart for Segovia at 10:15am. Once you arrive, make your way to the stone cross next to the Acueducto to start your 11:30am guided tour around the historical center of the city. After learning about one of the best-preserved elevated Roman aqueducts in Spain, your guide will show you the most important places, and help you discover some medieval palaces, such as the last Gothic cathedral built in Spain, the Segovia Cathedral, and the royal palace, the Alcázar de Segovia. After the 2-hour guided walking tour you are free to discover the city by yourself before making your way back to the Segovia-Guiomar Station for your 6:22pm departure back to Madrid.On Sundays, if the visit to the Cathedral is not possible due to celebrations we will visit the Sinagoge instead.
See Segovia like never before on this 4-hour hot air balloon excursion. Beginning between 7am and 8am (the tour start time will commence earlier if you elect to include round-trip transport from Madrid, including hotel pickup and drop-off), the adventure gets going when you meet the team and watch as the balloon inflates. After a safety briefing, step inside your balloon’s basket and take to the skies with your pilot. Each basket holds a maximum of eight people, and there’s plenty of room for you to see the sights comfortably as you soar up and away. Have your camera at the ready to capture bird’s-eye views of the Segovia Cathedral, the medieval Alcázar of Segovia castle, the Ancient Roman aqueduct, and other marvelous sights. As you go, your pilot will provide context and tell stories about the city’s landmarks, including the story of Segovia's UNESCO World Heritage status. After floating through the air for an hour, you’ll return back to Earth with a gentle landing. From there, it's time to celebrate your flight with a glass of Cava and a traditional Spanish meal, including Serrano ham, Manchego cheese, chorizo, and other delicacies. After breakfast, you’ll receive a special flight certificate from your pilot. Your experience either finishes at the launch site in Segovia or back at your Madrid hotel, depending on the tour option selected.
Fly with the company that love what they do and get personal attention from pilots and crew. The launch field is easily accessible as it is at the Road from Segovia to Avila.Start your flight from the viewpoint of the Gothic Cathedral or the Alcazar Castle. Activity starts at sunrise for safety reasons, in order to avoid thermal currents. The tour will take around 3.5 hours that will include: Pilots with more than 1,000 flight hours, balloon inflation, safety briefing, the flight (1 hour approximately) and a photo report. You will have breakfast where you will have a toast with cava after landing, eggs and bacon or toast with jam breakfast at a local restaurant and be taken back to the launch field in 4x4 vehicles.
Visit a fascinating winery placed in the backyard of a castilian house in the tiny town of Quintanilla de Arriba, Valladolid.The vineyards are in the heart of Ribera del Duero, located on chalky-clayish soils and planted 100% with tempranillo.The winery supports and use a sustainable practice of winemaking and viticulture taking care of both the raw material (grapes, vines) and the environment.Their non-agressive practices and sustainable and natural winemaking practices are shown in their product: their wine reflects the weather, the climate, the terroir, the soul of the area.You will tour the winery and walk across the vineyard learning the secrets of the winemakers. At the end of the visit the staff will invite you in the cellar for a wine tasting paired with local cheese and colt cuts.