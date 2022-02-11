Valladolid

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Plaza Mayor of Valladolid with the City Hall in Spain; Shutterstock ID 1483432640; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Destination update

jjmillan/Shutterstock

Overview

Valladolid is a lively provincial Spanish city and a convenient gateway to northern Spain. An attractive place with a very Spanish character, the city's appeal is in its sprinkling of striking monuments, the fine Plaza Mayor and some excellent museums. By night, Valladolid comes alive as its large student population overflows from the city's boisterous bars.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The house of Christopher Columbus in Valladolid, Spain.

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    Valladolid

    The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…

  • Museo Nacional de Escultura

    Museo Nacional de Escultura

    Valladolid

    Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…

  • San Pablo Church on Plaza de San Pablo in Valladolid, Spain.

    Plaza de San Pablo

    Valladolid

    This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    Valladolid

    Valladolid's 16th-century cathedral is not Castilla's finest, but it does have an extravagant altarpiece by Juan de Juní and a processional monstrance by…

  • Casa de Cervantes

    Casa de Cervantes

    Valladolid

    Cervantes was briefly imprisoned in Valladolid; his house is happily preserved behind a quiet little garden. The museum is a mix of period furnishings…

  • Iglesia de San Pablo

    Iglesia de San Pablo

    Valladolid

    The main facade of this church is an extravagant masterpiece of Isabelline Gothic, with every square centimetre finely worked, carved and twisted to…

  • Colegio de Santa Cruz

    Colegio de Santa Cruz

    Valladolid

    Check out the lovely colonnaded patio and chapel (replete with a super-realistic Cristo de la Luz sculpture). Off the ground floor of the patio is…

  • Museo Patio Herreriano

    Museo Patio Herreriano

    Valladolid

    Dedicated to post-WWI Spanish art, this surprising museum contains works by Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, Basque sculptor Eduardo Chillida, Jorge Oteiza,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Valladolid with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Valladolid