Unesco World Heritage–listed Segovia has always had a whiff of legend about it, not least in the myths that the city was founded by Hercules or by the son of Noah. It may also have something to do with the fact that nowhere else in Spain is such a stunning monument to Roman grandeur (the soaring aqueduct) surviving in the heart of a vibrant modern city. Or maybe it's because art really has imitated life Segovia-style – Walt Disney is said to have modelled Sleeping Beauty's castle in California's Disneyland on Segovia's Alcázar. Whatever it is, the effect is stunning: a magical city of warm terracotta and sandstone hues set amid the rolling hills of Castilla, against the backdrop of the Sierra de Guadarrama.

    Alcázar

    Rapunzel towers, turrets topped with slate witches' hats and a deep moat at its base make the Alcázar a prototypical fairy-tale castle – so much so that…

    Catedral

    Started in 1525 on the site of a former chapel, Segovia's cathedral is a powerful expression of Gothic architecture that took almost 200 years to complete…

    Acueducto

    Segovia's most recognisable symbol is El Acueducto (Roman Aqueduct), an 894m-long engineering wonder that looks like an enormous comb plunged into Segovia…

    Iglesia de San Miguel

    On Plaza Mayor, this church – where Isabel was proclaimed Queen of Castile – recedes humbly into the background before the splendour of the cathedral…

    Plaza de San Martín

    This is one of the most captivating small plazas in Segovia. The square is presided over by a statue of Juan Bravo; the 14th-century Torreón de Lozoya, a…

    Iglesia de Vera Cruz

    This 12-sided church is one of the best preserved of its kind in Europe. Built in the early 13th century by the Knights Templar and based on Jerusalem's…

    Museo Gastronómico

    This engaging little private museum takes you through the wonderful world of Spanish foods, with a focus on those from the Segovia region. There are…

    Centro Didáctico de la Judería

    This interpretation centre and museum in Segovia's old Jewish quarter provides a fascinating history of the Jewish community in Segovia. It occupies the…

