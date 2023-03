This is one of the most captivating small plazas in Segovia. The square is presided over by a statue of Juan Bravo; the 14th-century Torreón de Lozoya, a tower that now houses exhibitions; and the Iglesia de San Martín, a Romanesque jewel with a Mudéjar tower and arched gallery. Just down the hill is the Casa de los Picos, a grand Renaissance mansion with a diamond-patterned facade.