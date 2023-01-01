Started in 1525 on the site of a former chapel, Segovia's cathedral is a powerful expression of Gothic architecture that took almost 200 years to complete. The austere three-nave interior is anchored by an imposing choir stall and enlivened by 20-odd chapels, including the Capilla del Cristo del Consuelo, with its magnificent Romanesque doorway, and the Capilla de la Piedad, containing an important altarpiece by Juan de Juni. Join an hour-long guided tour to climb the tower for fabulous views.

The Capilla del Cristo Yacente (which has a fine ceiling) and Capilla del Santísimo Sacramento are also especially beautiful, along with the Gothic cloister. The attached Museo Catedralicio (included in admission) will appeal to devotees of religious art.