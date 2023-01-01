Coca Castle

A typically dusty, inward-looking Castilian village 50km northwest of Segovia, Coca is presided over by a stunning, all-brick 15th-century castle, a virtuoso piece of Gothic-Mudéjar architecture complete with a deep moat. It has been restored numerous times; serious damage was done to the castle during the French invasion in the early 19th century. You can wander along the ramparts for free, but to see the interior and climb to the top, you'll need to join a tour.