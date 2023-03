Turégano, about 30km north of Segovia, is dominated by a unique 15th-century castle-church complex built by the then archbishop of Segovia, Juan Arias Dávila (who decided to make the town into a personal fortress). Both cutesy and formidable, the castle walls, with their sturdy ramparts and rounded turrets, are built around the facade of the Iglesia de San Miguel; ruined sections of the wall fan out across the surrounding countryside.