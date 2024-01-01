Museo de Arte Contemporáneo Esteban Vicente

Segovia

LoginSave

This adventurous art space occupies a 15th-century palace (complete with Renaissance chapel and Mudéjar ceiling). Some 153 abstract paintings, lithographs and sculptures by Segovia-born artist Esteban Vicente (1903–2000), a fine painter of the abstract expressionist school, form the core of the exhibit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Acueducto

    Acueducto

    0.2 MILES

    Segovia's most recognisable symbol is El Acueducto (Roman Aqueduct), an 894m-long engineering wonder that looks like an enormous comb plunged into Segovia…

  • Real Monasterio de San Lorenzo

    Real Monasterio de San Lorenzo

    24.91 MILES

    Home to the majestic monastery and palace complex of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, this one-time royal getaway rises up from the foothills of the mountains…

  • The Alcazar

    Alcázar

    0.62 MILES

    Rapunzel towers, turrets topped with slate witches' hats and a deep moat at its base make the Alcázar a prototypical fairy-tale castle – so much so that…

  • Coca Castle.

    Coca Castle

    27.95 MILES

    A typically dusty, inward-looking Castilian village 50km northwest of Segovia, Coca is presided over by a stunning, all-brick 15th-century castle, a…

  • Exterior of Ermita de San Frutos.

    Ermita de San Frutos

    28.81 MILES

    In ruins now, this hermitage was founded in the 7th century by San Frutos and his siblings, San Valentín and Santa Engracia. They lie buried in a tiny…

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    0.2 MILES

    Started in 1525 on the site of a former chapel, Segovia's cathedral is a powerful expression of Gothic architecture that took almost 200 years to complete…

  • Museo Picasso

    Museo Picasso

    25.55 MILES

    The small Picasso Museum contains a few works that the artist gave to his barber, Eugenio Arias.

  • La Granja de San Ildefonso

    La Granja de San Ildefonso

    6.97 MILES

    This palace was originally built for the Bourbon King Felipe V, who chose this site in the foothills of the Sierra de Guadarrama to recreate his own…

View more attractions

Nearby Segovia attractions

1. Plaza de San Martín

0.03 MILES

This is one of the most captivating small plazas in Segovia. The square is presided over by a statue of Juan Bravo; the 14th-century Torreón de Lozoya, a…

2. Torreón de Lozoya

0.03 MILES

This 14th-century tower was once an armoury; it now houses temporary exhibitions of mostly contemporary art.

3. Iglesia de San Martín

0.04 MILES

The centrepiece of the stunning Plaza de San Martín, this is a Romanesque pièce de résistance, with the segoviano touch of a Mudéjar tower and arched…

4. Casa de los Picos

0.1 MILES

A grand Renaissance mansion with a diamond-patterned facade that's home to a school of applied arts and also hosts free contemporary art exhibitions …

5. Iglesia de San Miguel

0.12 MILES

On Plaza Mayor, this church – where Isabel was proclaimed Queen of Castile – recedes humbly into the background before the splendour of the cathedral…

6. Centro Didáctico de la Judería

0.14 MILES

This interpretation centre and museum in Segovia's old Jewish quarter provides a fascinating history of the Jewish community in Segovia. It occupies the…

7. Plaza Mayor

0.16 MILES

Watched over by the catedral, shady Plaza Mayor is the nerve centre of old Segovia, lined by an eclectic assortment of buildings, arcades and cafes and…

8. Catedral

0.2 MILES

Started in 1525 on the site of a former chapel, Segovia's cathedral is a powerful expression of Gothic architecture that took almost 200 years to complete…