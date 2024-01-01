This adventurous art space occupies a 15th-century palace (complete with Renaissance chapel and Mudéjar ceiling). Some 153 abstract paintings, lithographs and sculptures by Segovia-born artist Esteban Vicente (1903–2000), a fine painter of the abstract expressionist school, form the core of the exhibit.
Museo de Arte Contemporáneo Esteban Vicente
Segovia
