La Caleta
A landscaped waterfront, a stone-laid promenade, plenty of spots for sunbathing and a cluster of aqua-blue, family-friendly saltwater pools await at the small beach resort of La Caleta. Just a kilometre south of the airport and within 15 minutes' drive of Valverde, this is one of the island's favourite summer hangouts, with a smattering of holiday apartments and relaxed restaurants. It used to be possible to see much-weathered Bimbache rock carvings on a rock face by the shore but, sadly, they were accidentally destroyed when the waterfront was reconstructed.
