El Cercado
Clinging to green slopes amid tidy terraces and stone houses, on the southern fringes of the Parque Nacional de Garajonay, the village of El Cercado is the last refuge for La Gomera's ancient pottery tradition, known for its sturdy pieces with a distinctive ochre tinge. A handful of artisans keep traditional, centuries-old techniques alive, with three workshops along the main road open to visitors.
Dedicated to the island's patron saint, the Virgen de Guadalupe, this tiny white 1960s chapel perches on a spectacularly scenic crag 6km southwest of El…
- CCentro de Interpretación Las Loceras
El Cercado's small but fascinating earthenware museum explores the history of the island's pottery tradition through multilingual panels and collections…
Ermita de Guará
Centro de Interpretación Las Loceras
