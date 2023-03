Hip Nau Bostik is a must-visit for vintage lovers, and street-art fans in particular. Set in an old factory, it's a bit rough around the edges but is covered in murals by some of Barcelona's best graffiti artists. The centre also hosts temporary exhibitions, as well as vintage and street food markets on some weekends. Head up to the roof terrace to see the huge mural by famous street artist Sixe Paredes.