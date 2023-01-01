Museu d’Història de la Immigració de Catalunya

Dedicated to the history of immigration in Catalonia, this small museum contains a display of photos, text (in Catalan) and various documents and objects that recall the history of immigration to Catalonia from the 19th century on. The star attraction is a wagon of the train (parked outside) known as El Sevillano, which in the 1950s trundled between Andalucía and Catalonia, jammed with migrants on an all-stops trip that often lasted more than 30 hours.

There’s also an engaging video with images of migrant life decades ago and today. The museum resides in the former country house, Can Serra, which is now surrounded by light industry, ring roads and warehouses.