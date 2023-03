Stepping out of Sant Andreu metro and onto Plaça d'Orfila, you'll be greeted by the sight of this grand church with an impressive domed roof. Originally consecrated in the 10th century, it was later renovated in a neo-Gothic style. Take a look inside to find an array of murals depicting the life of Sant Andreu (St Andrew). On 8 June 1640, a group of peasants gathered here for an uprising, eventually triggering the Reapers' War that lasted until 1652.