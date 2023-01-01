Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau

Domènech i Montaner outdid himself as architect and philanthropist with the Modernista Hospital de la Santa Creu i de Sant Pau, renamed the 'Recinte Modernista' in 2014. Built between 1902 and 1930, it was long considered one of Barcelona’s most important hospitals, but was repurposed into cultural centres, offices and a monument in 2009. A joint Unesco World Heritage Site together with the Palau de la Música Catalana, the 27-building complex is lavishly decorated and each of its 16 pavilions unique.

Domènech i Montaner wanted to create an environment that would also cheer up patients, setting the hospital around a tranquil courtyard. The most richly adorned space is the Pavelló de l'Administració, with its lobby's domed pink-tiled ceiling and twirling staircase, and, upstairs, the Sala Domènech i Montaner, known for its soaring arched ceiling, fine tilework and stained-glass windows. Among artists who contributed pieces was the prolific Eusebi Arnau.

Guided 90-minute tours (adult/child €20/free) run in Catalan, Spanish, English and French.