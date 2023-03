Book ahead for an evening tour (English available) of this organic brewery. Over the course of two hours, you'll taste the malt, hops and cereals and, better yet, the end product, with five samples all-up. Brews are named after Barcelona neighbourhoods, such as Barceloneta Blonde Ale or Clot Pale Ale; look out for them around town. It also runs courses where you can learn to brew your own beer (10am to 5pm Saturday; €80 including lunch and, yes, beer).