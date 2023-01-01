Parc del Centre del Poblenou

Barcelona is sprinkled with parks whose principal element is concrete, and this 5-hectare creation by French architect Jean Nouvel, with its statuary and stylised metal seats, is no exception. However, the park's Gaudí-inspired walls are increasingly covered by rambling bougainvillea and, inside, around 1000 mostly Mediterranean trees, including 35 palm species, are complemented by thousands of aromatic bushes and plants. Nouvel’s idea is that the trees, sustained by local ground water, will eventually form a natural canopy over the park.