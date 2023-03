Just inland from Platja de Bogatell, Poblenou's cemetery dates from 1773. It was positioned outside the then city limits for health reasons; its central monument commemorates the victims of a yellow-fever epidemic that swept across Barcelona in 1821. It is full of bombastic family memorials, but an altogether disquieting touch is the sculpture El Petó de la Mort (The Kiss of Death), in which a winged skeleton kisses a young kneeling lifeless body.