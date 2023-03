A busy marina built for the Olympic sailing events, the Port Olímpic is surrounded by bars and restaurants. An eye-catcher on the approach from Barceloneta is Frank Gehry’s giant copper Peix (Fish) sculpture. The area behind, dominated by twin-tower blocks (the luxury Hotel Arts Barcelona and the Torre Mapfre office block), is the former Vila Olímpica living quarters for the Olympic competitors, which was later sold off as apartments.