The southernmost and busiest of El Poblenou's beaches, this broad golden trip gets lively in warmer months, when a couple of xiringuitos grace the sand, and has views across to the Port Olímpic.

Across the Avinguda del Litoral highway is the Plaça dels Campions, site of the rusting three-tiered platform used to honour medallists in the sailing events of the 1992 games. Much of the athletes’ housing-turned-apartments are in the blocks immediately behind Carrer de Salvador Espriu.