El Poblenou Platges

A series of beautiful, broad, sandy golden beaches dotted with xiringuitos (seasonal beach bars) stretches northeast from the Port Olímpic marina. They're largely artificial, but that doesn't deter the millions of sunseekers and swimmers from descending in summer, especially for beach volleyball – and they're still quieter than the sandy strands closer to the city centre.

First comes Platja de la Nova Icària, the southernmost and busiest of El Poblenou's beaches, followed by lively Platja del Bogatell. Next along, Platja de la Mar Bella has a small nudist strip and is popular with an LGBTIQ+ crowd. Locally loved and sporty Platja de la Nova Mar Bella leads into the new Front Marítim residential and commercial waterfront strip, part of the Diagonal Mar project in the Fòrum district, which is fronted by the last and easternmost of these artificial beaches to be created, Platja del Llevant.