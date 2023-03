This impressive arts space is housed in a renovated 19th-century thread and textile factory, with high ceilings and exposed brickwork. Fabra i Coats was a working factory right up until the 1970s and the most important of its kind in Barcelona. Today it hosts an array of contemporary art exhibits and events by local artists. In the main hall, look for the fascinating artistic display detailing the history of the factory and the people who worked there.