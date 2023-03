Barcelona's river is little-known to visitors, but it's worth it for those who want to explore further. The River Besós lies right at the northeastern edge of the city, dividing Barcelona from neighbouring Badalona. Flowing all the way down from the mountains to the sea, just past the Parc del Fòrum, it's flanked by a large green park and tarmac tracks, where locals come to cycle, jog or roller skate.