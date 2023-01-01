Set inside the futuristic Edifici Fòrum, whose angular facades look like sheer cliff faces (with grand strips of mirror creating fragmented reflections of the sky), the sprawling Museu Blau takes visitors on a journey back in time and across the natural world. Multimedia and interactive exhibits explore topics such as the history of evolution, the earth's formation and the great scientists who have helped shaped human knowledge. There are also specimens from the animal, plant and mineral kingdoms, plus dinosaur skeletons.