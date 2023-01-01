Cueva de los Murciélagos

Carved out of the limestone massif 4km above Zuheros is this extraordinary cave. From the vast hall at the start of the tour, it's a 415m loop walk (with 700 steps) through a series of corridors filled with fantastic rock formations and traces of Neolithic rock paintings showing abstract figures of goats. Visits are by guided tour only: reserve by phoning or emailing Zuheros' tourist office between 10am and 1.30pm Tuesday to Friday.

Be at the cave 15 minutes before the visit starts. The drive up to it is exhilarating; the road twists and turns through the looming mountains, with vertiginous views from various lookout points.