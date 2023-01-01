At the panoramic highest point of town, Montilla's once-mighty castle fell into ruin after King Fernando el Católico had its towers demolished in 1508. The huge building occupying the site today, the Alhorí, was built as a grain store in the 18th century. You can see archaeological remains of the castle in the grounds. Inside the Alhorí, a museum is being installed devoted to the Reconquista general Gonzalo Fernández de Córdoba (1453–1515), 'El Gran Capitán', who was born in the castle.