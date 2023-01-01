Almazara Núñez de Prado

A good reason to come to Baena is to visit this working olive-oil mill, run by a family who own around 100,000 olive trees. Olives are hand-picked to prevent bruising, then pulped in ancient stone mills. Núñez de Prado is one of the few operations in Spain that uses this traditional pulping method, and is famous for its flor de aceite, the oil that seeps naturally from the crushed olives.

Forty-minute tours are given during opening hours; be there at least one hour before closing time.

You'll see a video about the production process, then tour the mill to see traditional olive-pressing techniques, the modern bottling facility and the old bodega (storage cellar).