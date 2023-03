Southwest of the centre, an entire plaza/park is reserved for this splendid baroque fountain completed in 1803, with its three-tiered basin continually filled with water splashing from 130 spouts. It would be equally at home in the gardens of Versailles.

If you take the stairs to the left of the Fuente de la Virgen de la Salud, near the top of the park, you can walk up in about 10 minutes to the Ermita del Calvario (Calvary Chapel), with scenic views of the town and surrounding countryside.