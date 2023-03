A steep 10-minute climb, past Montefrío's town hall (a former 18th-century palace), brings you to this hilltop castle overlooking the town, which hosts an interactive museum on local history. All that remains of the original Moorish fortress, built in 1382, is its defensive wall; after the Reconquista – Montefrío was taken by the Reyes Católicos in 1486 – Diego de Siloé was commissioned to build the looming Iglesia de la Villa within the castle complex in 1549.