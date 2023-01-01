Basílica San Juan de Dios

Built between 1737 and 1759, this spectacular basilica unveils a blinding display of opulent baroque decor. Barely an inch of its interior lacks embellishment, most of it in gleaming gold and silver. Frescos by Diego Sánchez Sarabia and Italian artists Corrado Giaquinto and Tomás Ferrer adorn the ceilings and side chapels, while up above the basilica's dome soars to 50m. The highlight, however, is the extraordinary gold altarpiece in the Capilla Mayor (main chapel). Audio guides bring the details to life.

Once you've taken in the head-spinning details, a staff member leads you up the Seville-tiled stairs behind the altar to where St John of God's remains are set deep in a niche surrounded by gold.