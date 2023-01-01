Palacio de Dar-al-Horra

Up high in the Albayzín – down a lane off Placeta de San Miguel Bajo and Callejón del Gallo – this 15th-century Nasrid palace was the home of sultana Aixa, the mother of Boabdil, Granada’s last Muslim ruler. It's surprisingly intimate, with rooms set around a central courtyard and fabulous views across the surrounding neighbourhood and over to the Alhambra. After the Reconquista, it was incorporated into the adjacent Monasterio de Santa Isabel la Real. Admission includes entry to the El Bañuelo Moorish baths.