For those classic sunset shots of the Alhambra sprawled along a wooded hilltop with the Sierra Nevada mountains looming in the background, wander up through the Albayzín to this well-known lookout (reached via Callejón de San Cecilio). Expect pastel-hued sunsets and crowds of camera-toting tourists, students and buskers; it's also a haunt of pickpockets and bag-snatchers, so keep your wits about you. Other fab viewpoints pop up across the surrounding streets.