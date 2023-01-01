Museo Arqueológico

Relaunched in 2018 after an eight-year restoration, Granada's archaeology museum is spread across the 16th-century Casa de Castril, with its elaborate Renaissance facade. The small, thoughtfully presented collection (in Spanish and English) shows off 120 pieces unearthed in Granada province, from the Paleolithic to late-Moorish times. The star is the 1.4-million-year-old Orce tooth – Europe's most ancient human remain. Other finds include a 4th-century-BCE alabaster urn from Almuñécar, a 15th-century marquetry casket and a 1481 Granada-made Moorish astrolabe.

The upper gallery has views of the Alhambra, and a fabulous artesonado ceiling above the Gothic staircase.