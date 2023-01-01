This 14th-century hall forms the entrance to the Palacios Nazaríes in the Alhambra. Originally, the council of ministers would have met here and the Sultan would have heard appeals from private citizens. The public would generally not have been allowed beyond it. The chamber has been much altered – most significantly, it was converted into a chapel in the 16th century, and now contains both Muslim and Christian motifs. At its far end is a small, lavishly decorated Oratorio (Prayer Room) overlooking the Río Darro.

Admission is included in the Alhambra ticket.