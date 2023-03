Rising above the Patio de los Arrayanes (Patio of the Myrtles) on the Alhambra, this tower houses two fine rooms: the Sala de la Barca (Hall of the Blessing), with a beautiful wooden ceiling, and the Salón de los Embajadores (Chamber of the Ambassadors) whose marvellous domed marquetry ceiling contains more than 8000 cedar pieces in a star pattern representing the seven heavens of Islam.

Admission is included in the Alhambra ticket.