Patio del Cuarto Dorado

This Alhambra courtyard, in the Palacios Nazaríes, is where the emirs would have given audiences to their subjects. It features a small fountain and the Cuarto Dorado (Golden Room) on the left. The room takes its name from its beautiful wooden ceiling, which was gilded and redecorated in the time of the Reyes Católicos (Catholic Monarchs).

On the other side of the patio is the entrance to the Palacio de Comares through a beautiful facade of glazed tiles, stucco and carved wood.

Admission is included in the Alhambra ticket.