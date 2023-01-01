Occupying the western tip of the Alhambra are the martial ramparts and towers of the Alcazaba, the site's original 13th-century citadel. The Torre de la Vela (Watchtower) is famous as the tower where the cross and banners of the Reconquista were raised in January 1492. A winding staircase leads to the top where you can enjoy sweeping views over Granada's rooftops.

Entry is included in the Alhambra ticket. Alternatively, you can buy a €7 ticket which covers admission to the Alcazaba and Generalife.