Inside the Palacio de Carlos V in the Alhambra, the Museo de la Alhambra has an absorbing collection of Islamic artefacts, including the wood-carved door from the Sala de Dos Hermanas, and the excavated remains of the Acequia Real (Royal Water Channel), with explanatory texts in English and Spanish. Access to the Palacio de Carlos V is free via the Puerta de la Justicia on the southern side of the Alhambra.