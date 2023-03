Of the towers in the Alcazaba section of the Alhambra, the most celebrated is this, the so-called Torre de la Vela (Watchtower) where the cross and banners of the Reconquista were raised in January 1492. More recently, the tower's bell chimes were used to regulate the irrigation system used on Granada's fertile plain, the Vega.

Climb to the top terrace for splendid views.

Admission is included in the Alhambra ticket.