Fundación Rodríguez-Acosta

On the Realejo hill, the Carmen Blanco houses the Rodríguez-Acosta foundation in a building created in 1914 by the Granada-born modernist artist José María Rodríguez-Acosta (1878–1941). It's a whimsical place that borrows from several architectural genres including art deco, Nasrid, Greek and baroque. One-hour guided tours take you through the house's subterranean tunnels and a well-curated museum containing works by Francisco Pacheco, Alonso Cano and Francisco de Zurbarán.

The library, considered the house's finest room, is open only on Saturday at 11am, with a special pre-booked ticket (€11).